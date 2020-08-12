Wednesday, Aug. 12
• Prairie Heights School Board of Education, administration building, 0305 S. 1150E, LaGrange, 6 p.m.
• Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District Board, multipurpose room, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 5 p.m. Executive session, 6:15 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 13
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District Board, SLRWD offices, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Flint, 6 p.m.
• DeKalb Central School District Board of Education work session, DeKalb High School cafeteria, 3424 C.R. 427, Waterloo, 6 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 17
• Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m. to noon. Drainage board, 2 p.m.
• Fremont Community Schools Board, administration building, 1100 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Prairie Heights Community Schools Board, administration building, 305 S. C.R. 1150W, LaGrange, 6:30 p.m.
• Angola Common Council, Angola Training Center, 306 W. Mill St., Angola, 7 p.m. Services and Budget Committee, 6 p.m.
• Clear Lake Town Council, town hall, 111 Gecowets Drive, Clear Lake, 7 p.m.
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
• Steuben County Economic Development Corporation Board, Enterprise Center, 907 S. Wayne St., Angola, 3 p.m.
• Fremont Town Council, town hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of School Trustees, Central Gym, 500 S. Martha St., Angola, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 20
• Steuben County Design Review Committee, Steuben County Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 24
• Angola Board of Zoning Appeals, Angola Training Center, 306 W. Mill St., Angola, 5 p.m.
• Fremont Public Library Board, library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6:30 p.m.
• Hamilton Plan Commission, town hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m. Redevelopment commission, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
• Steuben County Alcohol and Tobacco Commission, Steuben County Courthouse Annex, 205 S. Martha St., Angola, 1 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 27
• Steuben County Plan Commission site survey, 8 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 28
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals site survey, 7 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 31
• Angola Investment Fund Account Board, Angola Training Center, 306 W. Mill St., Angola, 5 p.m. Followed by executive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.