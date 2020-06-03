ANGOLA — Democratic primary voters selected Dr. H. Lauren Vogel as their nominee for Steuben County coroner in Tuesday’s election.
Vogel faced against Donald Mason, winning 70% of the vote, 960-412.
Vogel will face Republican Rodney Snyder, who was unopposed on the Republican primary ticket, in the November General Election.
“I don’t see the position as political,” said Vogel in a phone interview following the election. “I see it as an administrative position that serves the people.”
If elected in the November General Election, Vogel said he looks forward to serving the people of Steuben County.
“Indiana is a Republican state, so I have my work cut out for me,” he said.
As far as campaigning or anything similar leading up to the general election, he said he will refer to the Steuben County Democrats to see what he should do to best help his position.
Indiana does not require the coroner to hold a medical degree, but Vogel feels that his experience as a physician will be an asset to the position.
“I think being a physician, I have more insight into disease and death,” he said.
As for his opponent this fall, Vogel feels that Snyder is skilled and experienced.
Vogel said he looks forward to the challenge ahead.
In addition to being a physician, Vogel also holds a master’s degree in public health.
He is currently the medical director for Branch, St. Joseph and Hillsdale counties in Michigan where multiple counties share health departments.
After completing a pediatrics residency after medical school, he spent 20 years in Ohio doing critical care pediatrics before moving to doing pediatrics and later being the director of the family practice residency program in Coldwater, Michigan, retiring in 2018. He also spent 18 years going to Belize to treat patients and has lectured as faculty at several universities, including Michigan State.
Community has always been important, and he has spent time volunteering as a physician for the free health clinic in Angola, something he continues to do and enjoy.
He made the decision to run for coroner to give back to the community he’s been a part of for almost 26 years. He lives at Jimmerson Lake.
“I feel I have a responsibility to my community,” said Vogel.
He sees the role of coroner as an academic challenge as well. He said he knows and understands that to be coroner it will require taking a class or already having completed it, and it’s something he expects he would do without issue.
In an interview held prior to the primary, Mason encouraged people to vote for Vogel because of his experience.
