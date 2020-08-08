Downtown Auburn parking garage proposed
AUBURN — A proposal for a large, new parking garage in downtown Auburn was revealed in a public meeting Monday.
DeKalb County Commissioners President William Hartman said the City of Auburn wants to buy the county’s parking lot, one block east of the courthouse, and build a four-story parking garage on the site.
When he learned that Hartman had revealed the plan, Auburn Mayor Mike Ley said, “We’re nearing conclusion of that.” He later added, “We’ve got most, but not everything figured out.”
Hartman said city officials want to build a four-story garage with 350 parking spaces.
Ley would not confirm the proposed number of spaces in the garage or what Hartman described as a specific need for 100 spaces, possibly for a future downtown employer.
Auburn Fall auction open to bidders, guests only
AUBURN — Crowds will be much smaller at this year’s Auburn Fall collector car auction, due to changes announced Wednesday.
Only pre-registered bidders and guests will be admitted to the auction, scheduled for Sept. 3-5. RM Auctions said it is restricting attendance to safeguard the health and well-being of people attending and its staff.
The auction, now in its 50th year, typically draws hundreds of thousands of visitors to Auburn Auction Park, south of Auburn along Interstate 69.
RM Auctions also has canceled the sale’s traditional swap meet. The event’s Car Corral will take place, with limited sign-up slots available.
The company said the auction will see more than 500 diverse collector cars and as many as 400 lots of memorabilia up for bids.
The Auburn Fall auction is taking place in spite of the complete cancellation of the Labor Day weekend Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, which sponsored the first auction in 1971.
Company bringing tech jobs to Auburn
AUBURN — Continental will move its Contitech research and development operations to its Auburn site, creating an estimated additional 46 jobs.
Two ContiTech managers outlined the plan for an Auburn Common Council committee Tuesday night at City Hall.
Technical centers now based in Canada and Michigan will consolidate in a building at 207 West St., erected in 1998 by a previous owner, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co.
“We are planning that to be a world-class tech center once again,” said Scott Bykowski, head of research and development for vibration-control technology and noise insulation for Continental North America.
The 46 jobs created by the move will pay an average salary of about $72,000 per year, Bykowski told the council committee. The new employees will work in testing, prototype, design and product development, according to a news release.
Corn school canceled due to health concerns
LAGRANGE — Corn School, LaGrange’s annual fall street festival, has been canceled for 2020.
The annual event has been part of LaGrange’s landscape for more than 100 years. Corn School traditionally takes place in LaGrange on the first full week of October.
State Sen. Sue Glick, chair of the Corn School Committee, said her organization talked with participants, suppliers, vendors, and county health officials before deciding to call off the festival. It came down to a matter of public health.
Glick said it would have been difficult to maintain the state-recommended guidelines for public safety, such as social distancing and wearing masks.
She did say this is not the first time Corn School was canceled because of a public health emergency.
“I think the late 1940s or early 1950s, Dr. Flannigan was the county health officer and he canceled Corn School for one year because of the polio epidemic,” she said. “They were fearful for the kids.”
Driver who killed teacher gets 48 years
ALBION — When it came to sentencing the man who, while driving drunk, hit and killed longtime West Noble teacher and coach Chuck Schlemmer, the final sentiment appeared to be that the community needed to be protected.
And the best way to protect it would be to take Ryan Gravit, 46, off public roadways for most of, if not the rest of, his life.
The plea for protection was most passionately made by Schlemmer’s daughter, Liz, as she asked Judge Michael Kramer to keep him separated from car keys forever.
Kramer agreed, sentencing Gravit to the maximum 48 years for the charges he faced.
Gravit was charged with Level 3 and Level 4 felony counts of operating while intoxicated causing death for the Aug. 16, 2019, incident.
East Noble sees 11% choose online learning
KENDALLVILLE — On East Noble’s first day of school Thursday, about 11% of students may be starting their 2020-21 school year in their pajamas.
Around 400 students have opted for East Noble’s online-only school experience, and while that sounds like a lot, Superintendent Ann Linson informed school board members Wednesday evening that, actually, more online students might have made it easier for the district to adapt.
Due to COVID-19, the new school year is off to a start unlike any other. East Noble, like most school districts, offered families two options for this year — either in-person classes with some special circumstances at play in the buildings or a totally virtual path, where students will get all their instruction online at home.
As of Wednesday night, almost 9-in-10 opted to come back to buildings, a ratio better than other school districts around the state, Linson said. Some districts have had online cohorts as large as 25% or higher to start the school year.
Easterseals RISE has new executive director
ANGOLA — Crystal Church-Stavitzke became Easterseals RISE executive director last week.
Chris Stackhouse, who has been executive director since October 2017, resigned.
The change in leadership at Easterseals RISE — which is the result of a merger between RISE and Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana — was effective Friday.
Stackhouse helped facilitate the merger this year. Easterseals RISE serves disabled people in Steuben and DeKalb counties with employment and skills training as well as housing and transportation.
Church-Stavitzke has been with RISE for more than eight years, currently serving as director of programs. She brings 20 years of experience in disability services to the role of executive director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.