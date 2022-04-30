ANGOLA — The Fremont Elementary school is having a carnival for the community on Friday from 5-7 p.m.
The carnival will include many prizes, games, a bounce house and more. The carnival is open to all ages. There is fun for all from the silent auction to the cakewalk, PTO President Cindy Alaura and Vice President LieghAnn Happ have made the event one for the books.
All money that is made during the carnival will be put into the PTO fund to help get supplies and yearly necessities for the school and students. The fund will also help the students and staff throughout the year by creating events and celebrating those who work hard in the school.
With teacher appreciation week upon us the PTO has plans to help improve the school for the staff and to show how important it is to give thanks to the people around us. Even though it is their first year running the carnival Alaura and Happ have high hopes for the near future.
“We’re setting goals for ourselves, like the first staff appreciation day, we’re going to redo some of their supplies in their break room, and just be able to give back more to the kids and the teachers,” said Happ.
The money raised at the carnival will also be going to school projects that will improve the student’s learning. “We can put money back into the school. We did a donation for the technology department, which provided the extra math for the kids on their Chromebooks this year.”
The carnival has received massive support from local businesses and community volunteers. There is going to be a silent auction with donated baskets, a lot of different foods and other games to be played. As for the young spirited, the carnival will have a bounce house, dunk tank, face painting and a lot of prizes.
Don’t forget to join the Eagle’s Nest game to show support for the Fremont Eagles and if the eagle’s egg has a number in it that participant will win a prize!
