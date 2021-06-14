Nine arrested over the weekend by police
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Morgan P. Cusick, 22, of the 700 block of West King Street, Garrett, arrested in the 3900 block of East Church Street, Hamilton, on charges of misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and making a false identity statement.
• Aaron J. Frank, 41, of the 13000 block of Agramonte, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 400 block of East Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Christine R. Gonzales, 18, of the 700 block of Pine Valley Lane, Toledo, Ohio, arrested at the jail on warrants alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention and probation violation.
• Mark D. Kuhlman, 41, of the 100 block of Glendal, Ottawa, Ohio, arrested on Interstate 80 east bound at the 143 mile marker on charges of felony dealing methamphetamine and possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Christopher M. Makielski, 45, of the 3600 block of Grape Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, Michigan, arrested on Lane 510 Lake James on charges of operating a motorboat while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated.
• Cody L. Stafford, 27, of the 100 block of S.R. 1, Hamilton, arrested on Old 27 near C.R. 300S on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended.
• Irving T. Velasquez, 29, of the 9800 block of 57th Avenue, Corona, New York, attested on Woodhall Drive at Wendell Jacob Avenue on charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Ryan A. Washington, 25, of the 200 block of North Calumet Avenue, Michigan City, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 150 mile marker on charges of misdemeanor driving while suspended and possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Areana E. Wofford, 22, of the 400 block of Fair Mount Place, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
