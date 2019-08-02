ANGOLA — The Steuben County Economic Development Corp. announced it has filled its recently created position of workforce development director with the hiring of Mike Landram, who will start in September.
The SCEDC has been working the past 18 months on organizing resources to create this new position and provide sustainability to ensure it is permanent. Through the work of the current staff, its many committees and several task forces, the SCEDC crafted a job description that places more resources and emphasis on various aspects of workforce development.
“The hiring of Mike Landram is the next step in the SCEDC strategic plan. Mike will complement the rest of the staff with additional resources needed to develop a stronger workforce. We are excited about his ability to work with our K-12 systems to give our students the opportunity to understand there are jobs available with pre- and post-secondary credentials that make a good living right here in our community” said Brent Shull, president of the SCEDC board and Hamilton town manager.
Landram has served as CEO of The Literacy Alliance since July 2014. He previously served on its board of directors from 2007 to 2013. The Literacy Alliance is a provider of adult education services in Adams, Allen and Wells counties. It operates 10 community learning centers offering a varied schedule of classes to assist adults in earning their high school equivalency status. Landram has more than 30 years of experience in the public and private sectors.
Landram formerly served as president and CEO of the Greater Fort Wayne Chamber of Commerce from 2009 to 2014. He also worked as senior vice president of human resources for Pizza Hut of Fort Wayne. His management career with Pizza Hut began in 1991.
The Indianapolis native is a graduate of Ball State University. He is a recipient of the Ball State University Alumni Award of Achievement. He and his wife, Linda, have two children and three grandchildren.
“The SCEDC and many of our committees over the last several months have been discussing the benefits of adding a staffing member to work specifically on Workforce Development. I am excited about adding someone with Mike’s background to our team. I think that our area industries will also agree that his background will benefit them as well,” said Isaac Lee, executive director of the SCEDC.
The SCEDC is a non-profit, private entity contracted to administer economic development activities within Steuben County and every municipality within the county borders. When the SCEDC was formed in 2003, it was supposed to have a staff of three people. With the hiring of Landram, it finally achieves that goal.
