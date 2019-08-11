ROME CITY — A memorial ceremony late Saturday afternoon at “the Moving Wall” Vietnam Veterans Memorial paid tribute to soldiers who fell in battle. and those veterans who returned home with scars and wounds that won’t heal.
The moving wall will be open all day today in Kelly Park for visitors. It contains the names of all the U.S. troops who lost their lives in the conflict.
The color guard of American Legion Post 381, Rome City, opened the ceremony with the presentation of the colors. Steve Adair sang the national anthem in a rich baritone.
Jerry Burghduff, pastor at Brimfield United Methodist Church, gave the invocation. “We come here to remember those whose names appear on this wall,” he prayed. “Each name is a face of a father, mother, son, brother or sister.”
Master of ceremonies Jim Abbs, Noble County Chief Public Defender, gave a brief history of the Vietnam Memorial and said that it honors both those who died in the war and those who returned with scars and experiences that they kept to themselves. He asked all Vietnam veterans present to raise a hand, and then asked them to share their experiences to a grateful nation.
Local poet Terry Jones read a trilogy of poems he wrote about the wall. Each poem featured an imagined conversation between the wall and a grief-stricken sergeant visiting to pay his respects.
Allen Connelly of LaGrange, the state’s American Legion Commander, said the Vietnam Veterans Memorial has the power to draw Americans to it so they understand the sacrifice of those who served and what that means.
Noble County Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer said the memorial wall holds names that represent dreams that were never fulfilled, and loved ones who never arrived home. He said Vietnam divided the nation, but soldiers protected the freedom to disagree.
“We may have disagreements, but we have the obligation to do so responsibly,” he said.
Kramer said Americans have obligations, too — to vote, to be informed about the issues, to serve on jury duty when called, and to make sure that veterans’ sacrifices mean something.
The Veterans Honor Guard concluded the ceremony with a 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps.
The moving wall will be disassembled Monday morning so it can be taken to its next destination.
