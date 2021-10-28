ANGOLA — The city’s director of economic development and planning, Vivian Likes, is leaving Angola to take a similar position in Butler, said an announcement from Mayor Richard Hickman.
Likes’ final day in Angola will be Dec. 31.
“Vivian has done an outstanding job for the citizens in our community with her work in zoning, planning and economic development,” Hickman said.
Hickman pointed out that Likes has overseen several large projects in her tenure, which dates to August 2011.
She has worked with the developers of four new housing developments, several expansions at Trine University, the Loves Travel Plaza and other projects in the city.
“We are going to miss Vivian’s expertise and her great smile. But we wish her well in her new position,” Hickman said.
The city is currently in the process of finding a successor for Likes. Hickman said interviews for the position have already begun.
“We are hoping to be able to have an announcement in the near future,” Hickman said.
