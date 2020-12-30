ANGOLA — Being a judge can be a lonely profession, what with the difficult decisions that have to be made about people’s lives, putting people in jail and angering those on opposing sides in civil cases, among other things.
You wouldn’t have considered Magistrate Randy Coffey all that lonely, based on the crowd on hand for his farewell celebration in the Magistrate Courtroom in the Steuben County Courthouse on Tuesday.
There were friends, colleagues and family — children, grandchildren, wife — and those attending circulated in and out in order to comply with the public safety order in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There were people from his office, the prosecutor’s office, probation, the courts, police and on and on who worked with Coffey, who retired as magistrate after 25 years in the position, effective today.
“You get in this job and sometimes you think you’re special,” Coffey said, his voice breaking up. “Special. You get up there and you set on your high chair and you get on a high horse and think (you’re) something special there. And I am special but it’s not because of that or what I do or what I did. I’m special because I’ve got all of you and I appreciate that. I really do. I’m going to miss you. That’s all I can say. I’m going to miss you.”
It was an emotional time for Coffey, who didn’t want any fanfare as he headed out the door but receive some anyway.
Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, made sure it was even more special by presenting Coffey with a Distinguished Hoosier award from Gov. Eric Holcomb. It was Zent who also made sure the event got more attention than Coffey may have wanted.
Coffey was hired by Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat and Superior Court Judge William Fee in July 1995 after the magistrate’s office was approved earlier in the year by the Indiana Legislature. The two judges administer the office and have hired local attorney James Burns, the former Steuben County Court judge as Coffey’s replacement. He starts next week.
Wheat and Fee reminisced about their time working as a team with Coffey.
Wheat had a little fun talking about Coffey’s hiring, saying he would probably only be a short timer if he was selected.
“Judge Fee convinced me to give you a chance and here we are, a quarter of a century later. And now you know I was right! After 25 years he’s going to abandon us,” Wheat said to much laughter. “Randy, my very good friend, I hope your continued journey down the road of life brings you nothing but happiness.”
Fee commended Coffey on never losing his sense of humor over the years and running the magistrate’s office well.
“He’s our first magistrate ever in this county and he set the bar very high, which is a very good thing for the court system and an extra good thing for Steuben County. I’ve known Randy for most of my life. He’s always about the smartest guy in the room but he doesn’t have to let anybody know that,” Fee said. “I’m very grateful that he was our magistrate ... I appreciate so much, Randy, your service over the years.”
The position is a non-partisan state position. Both Wheat and Fee are Republicans and when Coffey was hired, he had just run unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination for Steuben Circuit Court Judge, which was won that year, 1994, by Wheat, his first run for the office.
Coffey has worked as a private attorney, public defender, a deputy prosecutor and magistrate.
Coffey said he will deeply miss his staff, Cheryl Rodesiler, Amy Covell and Cassie Pfafman.
“My staff here, they’ve stayed from the start,” Coffey said. “Sherry, my wife and I, we’ve known these people forever.”
Coffey plans to serve as a senior judge, one who fills in for special assignments in various courts. He has already been recognized for that post by Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush, Zent said.
Coffey said he would also like to return to court as a trial attorney. He also moonlights as a radio sportscaster. Coffey is an avid bike rider, something he might get to do more of in addition to pedaling two wheels to and from the courthouse in a suit.
