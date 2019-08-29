Four people arrested on Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Wednesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Markus W. Degraw, 38, of the 6000 block of North C.R. 925E, Fremont, arrested on S.R. 120 at S.R. 127 on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and a fugitive warrant.
• Chris C. Shackelford Jr., 31, of the 400 block of Manahan Drive, arrested at Powers and Broad streets on a felony charge of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.
• Nathaniel L. Shockley, 33, homeless, arrested at Powers and Broad streets on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
