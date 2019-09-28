ANGOLA — The torrent of rain Friday set a new record for any day in Angola in September, dating to 1893, the time precipitation data first started being recorded.
National Weather Service Cooperative Weather Observer Tim Tyler said 3.3 inches of rain was recorded at his official station on the northwest side of Angola.
“Crazy amount of rain! September was on the dry side until yesterday,” Tyler said. “That is a record for any day in the month of September.”
The measurement was taken by Tyler at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, which covers the 24-hour-period starting at 6:30 a.m. Friday. Angola is the only weather station in the four-county area with consistent historical data dating into the 1800s.
While it had been dry in September, it still has been a wet year. After Friday’s rain, Angola has recorded 40.64 inches of precipitation for the year. The normal for this period is 29.91 inches.
Friday afternoon and night there were several downpours throughout northeast Indiana. Out of seven high school football games being covered by KPC Media Group, only two were played due lightning.
Severe thunderstorm warnings were posted for LaGrange and Steuben counties Friday night. The deluge flooded farm fields, roads and yards throughout the region.
The rain coursed mainly across northern Indiana. More was expected in northwest Indiana Saturday night.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for Lake County through this morning.
After Friday’s and Saturday’s rain, conditions favorable for life-threatening flooding that can begin quickly.
The Weather Service said Valparaiso was deluged with 7.52 inches of rainfall during the storms.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
