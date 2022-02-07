HUDSON — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a hunting accident that occurred Saturday morning in northwest Steuben County.
Gunnar Penick, 23, of Hudson, was coyote hunting on private property when the accident occurred.
The initial investigation revealed that Penick was removing his firearm from the cab of his truck to hunt when it discharged, striking him in his upper left arm.
Penick was transported to Cameron Community Hospital in Angola in good condition.
Indiana Conservation Officers would like to remind everyone to follow safe firearms handling procedures when transporting firearms in vehicle and always remembering the safest way to transport a firearm is unloaded and properly cased.
