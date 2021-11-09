ANGOLA — After weeks of long practices and nerve-wracking competitions, the Angola High School Marching Hornets’ hard work has finally paid off with the 6th place trophy in Open Class C for this year’s Indiana State School Music Association finals.
Angola competed against nine other bands in Open Class C at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday for their hard-won title.
People gathered Saturday morning at Public Square to give the band a sendoff and found themselves returning at nearly midnight to welcome home the victors.
The Hornets secured their position in the finals after finishing in the top half of Open Class C at regionals in Lafayette on Oct. 16 and in the top 10 of their class at the semi-state competition in Decatur on Oct. 30.
Their show, titled “Cube Squared,” featured the songs “Rephrydgeration” by Todd Stalter, “You are the Reason” by Calum Scott and “Hip to be Squared” by Huey Lewis and the News.
The Open Class C results are as follows:
• First place: Western High School (Russiaville)
• Second place: Northwood High School (Nappanee)
• Third place: Edgewood High School (Ellettsville)
• Fourth place: William Henry Harrison High School (Evansville)
• Fifth place: Princeton High School
• Sixth place: Angola High School
• Seventh place: Northwestern High School (Kokomo)
• Eighth place: Concordia Lutheran High School (Fort Wayne)
• Ninth place: John Glenn High School (Walkerton)
• Tenth place: Jimtown High School (Elkhart)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.