ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County on Tuesday. Formal charges, if any, are brought by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Nathaniel L. Lesher, 22, of the 1500 block of West Ozark Street, Pleasant Lake, arrested in the 100 block of S.R. 1 on a misdemeanor fugitive warrant.
• Thomas A. Sitts, 22, of the 500 block of South C.R. 200E, Pleasant Lake, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony imtimidation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.