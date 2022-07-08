FORT WAYNE — U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, in conjunction with Purdue University Fort Wayne and WorkOne Northeast, hosted a job fair Wednesday in the university’s Walb Student Union International Ballroom.
“I’m optimistic about Northeast Indiana,” said Banks, whose district covers the far northeast corner of the state with Fort Wayne in the center. “...We have a lot to be grateful for in our region as we continue to grow, attract new businesses, new jobs to the region.”
The job fair, now in its sixth year, provides a snapshot of the local economy.
“My first year we have a lot more people coming to look for a job than we had job openings,” Banks said. “...The last couple of years we’ve had thousands of jobs available at the job fair and not as many job seekers.”
This year, more than 80 employers set up their company logo-emblazoned and QR-coded swag with samples of their products in hopes of filling about 2,300 jobs.
With a record low 2.2% unemployment rate in Indiana, the state is far below the 5.0% unemployment threshold, considered by economists to mark full employment.
“We have a worker shortage and we have a lot of really good businesses who have good-paying jobs who can’t find the workers to fill those jobs,” Banks said.
Banks said he’s serving on the House Committee on Education and Labor to help address that for Northeast Indiana.
The job fair serves to fill those needs.
Auntral Franklin isn’t a student at PFW, but heard about the job fair. “I’m just really looking around” at the opportunities available, he said. He was visiting table to table.
From foam chicken key rings at Miller Poultry’s table to Micropulse’s instrument tray, employers advertised their openings.
Defense and aerospace contractor General Dynamics is looking for engineers across the board, Austin Murray said. “Right now we’re really looking heavily for software engineers, mechanical engineers, electric engineers,” he said.
Fellow defense and aerospace contractor BAE Systems also needs mechanical and electrical engineers as well as operations associates who build the products, Scott Swymeler said. It has a number of hiring bonuses, he said.
Ellison Bakery has a product that sweetens the deal of working there: free cookies. “We’ve been in business for almost 80 years; we’ve never, ever had a layoff,” Krista Himes, a recruiter for the Allen County company. “...The food industry is really nice because it’s sort of recession proof.”
The company has a variety of snacks, some under its own brand names and those for clients.
“We are looking for a little bit of everything, mostly CNC machinists, quality technicians, finishers,” Suzanne Kuntz of Micropulse in Columbia City said. Most of the openings are second and third shift, but some first-shift jobs are open. The company, which makes orthopedic implants, surgical instruments and other medical-related products, offers tuition reimbursement among its benefits.
Education
In addition to Indiana University and Purdue University, who both have a presence on the campus at 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E., other colleges came to tout their programs, including Indiana Weslyan University and Indiana Tech.
Ron Elsenbaumer, Purdue Fort Wayne chancellor, said when he first arrived on the campus the then-head of the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership told him the region had 7,000 open position. Now the openings are around 18,000.
“We have a very robust economy and we have a tremendous number of our students graduate from high school and go directly into the workforce, and still a tremendous lack of sufficient numbers of people to go into our employers.”
PFW is doing its part to being a solution to that gap.
“What we are doing as an institution is bringing more and more people to Fort Wayne and Northeast Indiana from other places,” he said. “Because there aren’t enough local residents to fill the jobs.”
PFW is drawing students from Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Pennsylvania New York and Florida, he said.
“We know once they come here we will help them get jobs and many, many of them will stay here and contribute to the workforce,” he said.
Campus housing is essential to fulfill that.
The university currently has apartment-style housing but wants to add 300-350 beds in traditional, dormitory-style housing. Eventually, it wants to add 2,500 on- and off-campus units by 2031 to change its image from one as a commuter school to help Fort Wayne be recognized as a college town. It estimated the project as $31 million.
In May, the university was denied its request for $3 million for the project from the city’s Legacy review committee. PFW was part of Northeast Indiana’s Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative project proposals, with a request of $6-$7 million.
The university is doing a market sounding study that should be ready in a few weeks, Elsenbaumer said. “We’ll be evaluating what mechanism we want to use going forward,” he said. The university wants to partner with a local developer on the project for a public-private partnership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.