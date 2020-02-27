ANGOLA — A 22-year-old Lake James man arrested last year for battery on a 1-year-old and a pregnant woman is now in Steuben County Jail facing charges that include child solicitation.
Shawn Allen Ring Jr., 22, of the 100 block of Lane 273A Lake James, is charged with Class 5 felony child solicitation and Level 6 felony charges of possession of child pornography and dissemination of matter harmful to minors.
A warrant was issued for Ring's arrest after a short interview with Steuben County Sheriff's Detective Chris Emerick on Jan. 21, in which Ring asked for an attorney, say court reports. Ring was arrested on Wednesday and arraigned Thursday afternoon via videoconferencing equipment from Steuben County Jail. Magistrate Randy Coffey assigned public defender Jim Burns to the case and set a pretrial conference for June 15 in Steuben Circuit Court.
Ring's next hearing in the solicitation case will be conducted in concert with a pretrial conference in the battery case, which stemmed from Oct. 23 incidents at his Lake James home, say court documents. Amid an argument with his girlfriend, Ring allegedly struck the baby on the lower back multiple times, hard enough to leave bruising. When she tried to stop him, Ring violently held his girlfriend's arms and shook her, then threw her on a bed, court documents say.
A jury trial in the battery case, in which he faces two Level 5 felonies, is set for July 22. A Level 5 felony carries up to a six-year prison sentence.
In the new case, Ring allegedly had been Facebook messaging and texting a 13-year-old girl he knows through a family member. The message documented in the probable cause affidavit by Emerick includes sexual banter then Ring says he would like to come to her house "n hang out for a lil while" to have sexual intercourse.
"It just sucks ur dads up still," he adds.
The victim was interviewed by Emerick on Jan. 17. She said she knows Ring is in his early 20s and he knows she is 13. She said they conversed through electronic messaging for a period of time before it became sexual in mid-December. She said they have had no physical contact.
Among the purported evidence in the case are partially nude photos that were allegedly sent between the victim and Ring.
While the alleged victim was cooperative in the activity, advocates at the Community Anti-Violence Alliance, Angola, warn against considering children willing parties in an illegal act. While a child may be able to learn sexual lingo, he or she is not mature enough to fully understand it and may feel trapped in a situation being perpetuated by an adult.
A no-contact order was put in place by the court prohibiting any contact whatsoever between Ring and his victim. Bail was set at $10,000.
