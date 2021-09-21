FREMONT — Policy on COVID-19 heated up again with a parent at Fremont Community Schools even threatening to sue the district on Monday.
At the end of the Board of Trustees meeting, when community members had the opportunity to address the board, parent Andrew Lies brought up COVID-19 policy.
“I’m a little insulted that it’s not even an agenda item this week after all of the passionate speeches (last month), so, a little concerned that no action was taken,” Lies said.
Last month parents filled the Fremont Community Schools Administration Office to share their thoughts and concerns with the district’s COVID-19 policies concerning mask mandates, vaccinations and quarantines from contact tracing.
A father of two Fremont Schools children and a business owner and operator, Lies said having a background in computer and electrical engineering and solely in charge of making decisions when it comes to regulations, OSHA and contracts, “I am very familiar with reading policy.”
Lies said he had contacted Superintendent Bill Stitt concerning COVID-19 policy.
“I emailed Dr. Stitt, I had a couple questions in regards to a policy. He informed me in an email that it was approved by the health department. I reached out to the health department and they said it was not approved by them. They used the word reviewed policy for completeness. Doesn’t seem like a legal definition that they want to take responsibility for our COVID policy.”
After further expressing his frustration with what he says is a contradiction or violation between the school’s policy and state legislature passed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, he said, “I highly recommend that the board makes a quick decision and add this item to be discussed and voted on and possibly changed. I’m currently working with four or five other parents and just as Northwest Allen County recently brought a civil lawsuit against its board of directors, superintendent, county health board, and I believe the governor as well, we are prepared to do that. I hope that you take action soon so we don’t have to do that.”
“We will get something addressed for you,” said Board President Laura McLathcer. “If something needs to be changed, we’ll look into it.”
Meanwhile, Stitt reported on the projected 2022 district budget during Monday’s meeting.
He said the district is looking at a five-year bus replacement plan in which bus 112, a 2010 48 passenger bus, will need to be replaced at a cost of $116,000 as well as adding to the district’s 15 passenger White Chevy bus fleet. The district is currently using a 2010 and 2011 Chevy bus, each with a $60,000 price tag.
“We will keep those in service as long as we can,” said Stitt.
Stitt said Fremont Community Schools’ special education cooperative contribution this year was $21,207.
The district’s 2022 payments due for bonds, Stitt said, totals $1.7 million.
