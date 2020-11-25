INDIANAPOLIS — A local addictions treatment specialist has praised an Indiana Department of Correction policy which will see the opioid reversal agent naloxone available to each offender upon release from an IDOC facility.
The decision was announced Nov. 10.
“Expanding the availability of naloxone to all offenders upon release from one of our correctional facilities is one way we can ensure these individuals a smooth transition back into the community as contributing members of society, forever removed from justice-involved settings,” said Dr. Kristen Dauss, IDOC chief medical officer. “Substance use disorder is a disease, and IDOC plays a critical role in connecting people to the quality treatment they need.”
Overdose Lifeline Inc., an Indiana nonprofit dedicated to helping individuals, families and communities affected by substance use disorder through advocacy, education, harm reduction, prevention, resources and support, has provided 2,255 kits totaling over $84,000 to the IDOC for distribution to correctional facilities as needed, according to a news release from the IDOC.
It’s a good move, according to Dr. Carolyn Warner-Greer, medical director at Bowen Recovery Center and a physician at Bowen Center.
“This is a landmark move that has been acknowledged widely by leaders in addiction medicine,” Warner-Greer said. “Once again, Overdose Lifeline has stepped up and made critical moves to not only address the alarming rate of overdose in persons leaving a supervised environment but also increasing the supply of naloxone in the greater community. The relative risk increase of a fatal overdose increases eight-fold in the first seven days after leaving jail or prison and continues to be elevated for the next two months.
“Similar programs have been carried out in many states as a response to rising overdoses in this vulnerable population.”
Naloxone, often known by the brand name Narcan, is a medication approved to reverse overdose by opioids, according to the release. Naloxone is given when a person is showing signs of opioid overdose. It blocks the toxic effects of the overdose and is often the difference between a patient living and dying.
Naloxone is a critical tool for individuals, families, first responders and communities to help reduce opioid overdose deaths.
During an offender’s pre-release medical screening, they are asked if they would like to leave with a free naloxone kit. The kit includes one dose of naloxone, instructions for use and a referral card for treatment.
“We want to make naloxone available to anyone who needs it without any barriers,” said Christine Daniel, IDOC Executive director of transitional healthcare. “When an offender accepts a kit upon release, they can feel confident knowing they’ll face no punitive action or judgement.”
IDOC aims to replicate the naloxone program in each of Indiana’s 10 parole districts. Data will be collected over time to determine how many kits leave each facility.
“These efforts align with both the state and Overdose Lifeline’s goal of reducing the stigma surrounding substance use disorder,” Dauss said. “We want to provide this lifesaving medication that could possibly reverse an overdose and save someone’s life.”
Warner-Greer said there is no logic to the theory that providing the antidote is providing a temptation to use illegal substances.
“There is absolutely no evidence that access to naloxone increases risky behavior.” Warner Greer said. “Opioid use is widely untreated, and hallmarks of this illness include reduced executive planning and decision-making given the underlying phenomena of craving. A paper published in 2018 citing the conclusion that expanding naloxone access increases overall opioid use has widely been criticized by public health experts.”
