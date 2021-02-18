ANGOLA — A Wolcottville woman is facing burglary charges in Steuben County after she was found in a rural Angola machine shop, cleaning the premises and writing notes, court records say.
Britney T. Marcinkevicius, 29, of the 200 block of Booth Drive, Wolcottville, was found inside of a local shop by its owner on Sunday, writing notes and cleaning and now faces a charge of Level 5 felony charge of burglary after she was found to be in possession of equipment from the facility.
The owner of the shop said he went out to his building and found Marcinkevicius. He told police she had left notes that said, "We need to talk."
The shop owner, who said he must have left the facility unlocked by mistake, called authorities and when they arrived and met at the shop, Marcinkevicius was sitting outside on the snow-covered ground.
Marcinkevicius was holding a purse that had a piece of copper pipe sticking out, which it turns out was a piece of equipment used in the shop, court records said. She also had a computer relay switch in her purse. She told police she didn't know what it was so she took it.
Deputy Mason Hottell asked Marcinkevicius why she was in the shop and she replied, "I know that this place had the answers that I need."
She also told police she had been smoking methamphetamine the night before.
Marcinkevicius had an initial hearing on Tuesday before Magistrate James Burns. Her bail was set at $5,000 and she remained lodged in the Steuben County Jail on Thursday afternoon. She told Burns she would hire her own legal counsel.
Her case will be making its way through Steuben Circuit Court, where she has a pretrial conference on April 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.