ANGOLA — Angola Balloons Aloft has at least one positive to come from the COVID-19 pandemic that severely restricted the event in 2020 followed by some loosening of restrictions last year.
That's the classic car show, which will be in its 10th year at Angola Balloons Aloft.
Just like the past two years, the Angola Balloons Aloft Cruise-In will be a combination car show and car tour around Steuben County, said organizer Gary Barlett.
"The last two years with COVID we did a cruise the county," Barlett said. "People liked it better than the show itself so we continue to do that."
That's not to say there won't be cars at Angola Balloons Aloft today. They'll still be on hand.
Folks participating in the cruise arrive at about 8:30 a.m. They take off on about a 60-mile cruise at 10 a.m. then return to Angola High School where the cars will be on display into the late afternoon and evening.
The cruise schedule is as follows (with some flexibility for traffic conditions):
• 10 a.m., leave Angola High School
• 10:15 a.m., pass through Pleasant Lake
• 10:25 a.m., arrive at Hamilton High School
• 11:10 a.m., leave Hamilton High School
• 11:30 a.m., arrive at Ashley Town Park
• 12:15 p.m., leave Ashley Town Park
• 12:45 p.m., arrive in Orland, one-hour lunch stop at Orland Town Park
• 1:45 p.m., leave Orland
• 2:05 p.m., arrive at Fremont High School
• 2:50 p.m., leave Fremont High School
• 3:15 p.m., arrive back at Angola High School
This year there's a bit of a curve ball in the route. With road construction just south of Fremont on S.R. 827, the cruise will have to travel around that spot, which might lengthen the time it takes to get from Fremont to Angola.
Barlett expects things to go smoothly as usual thanks to patient participants and very helpful police departments.
"We're pretty fortunate. Everybody follows along pretty well," he said. "Law enforcement from the whole county has been great. Everyone's great."
Classic car owners that participate are welcome to stay after the drive concludes for the evening events at Angola Balloons Aloft all while enjoying the prime parking that the show has to offer.
And visitors to Angola Balloons Aloft get to see some really neat vehicles.
Anyone with more questions can reach out to Barlett at gbarlett11@myfrontiermail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.