ANGOLA — Gage King was awoken with a start Thursday morning.
His mother, Shannon King, said Gage needed to meet with his uncle, Angola Police Officer Brian Snyder. Apparently there had been some trouble with his friends and police wanted some information.
It was under those pretenses that Gage, an Angola High School senior from Hamilton, was taken to the offices of the Steuben County Community Foundation where a detective would be waiting to conduct an interview.
Instead, he was greeted by a limited number of family and the staff of the Foundation where he would be surprised with being named the Steuben County 2021 Lilly Endowment Community Scholar. Protocols for gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with social distancing and masks, were all followed. For the first time, a celebratory cake was not made available to avoid communal eating.
Even though it’s not in his character to run with a troubled crowd, Gage had his concerns when his uncle picked him up on a day that classes had first been delayed then canceled due to thick fog.
“I thought I had been bad and had to come in for an interview,” Gage said, relieved when he saw his family in the Foundation’s Community Room. “I was relieved and really surprised at the same time.”
“The goal in mind was to surprise and it was accomplished,” said his father, Brian King.
Gage will receive a four-year, full-tuition scholarship to an accredited public or private nonprofit college or university in Indiana, along with an annual $900 stipend for books and required equipment.
Lilly scholarships were first awarded in 1998, and more than 4,912 scholarships have been awarded statewide, not including 143 that will be awarded during this round.
Gage plans to pursue a career in business and entrepreneurship at DePauw University, Butler University or Purdue University, where his father went to college. In addition to being a three sport athlete — football, basketball, and baseball — Gage is a member of the National Honor Society and Student Council at Angola High School.
Brian King said Gage had been working hard to earn other academic scholarships over the years. The financial aspect of his son winning the Lilly Scholarship was huge, he added, but the honor that comes with the award was immeasurable.
“This is completely overwhelming,” Brian said. “This is truly a humbling experience.”
Gage has been looking at a number of colleges in and outside of Indiana, but the Lilly will allow him to concentrate on finding a school instate.
“Winning this means the world to me. It’s exciting to know that I can stay in state and close to home. This opens up a lot of colleges I can attend. This is really cool,” he said. “A lot of big decisions (to make).”
The selection process for the Lilly scholarship is comprised of four different parts evaluated by a volunteer committee. The process is pre-approved by the Independent Colleges of Indiana prior to the applications becoming available. The committee reviewed and scored the 14 applications received (with names and all personal information omitted) and selected six finalists based on academic and extra-curricular achievements in Steuben County. These six students then participated in an impromptu essay, portfolio presentation and formal interview. The scores from these four components were added together to determine the top nominees.
The nominated candidates were then submitted to the Independent Colleges of Indiana (ICI) for selection of the scholarship recipient. The process of selection was followed as originally approved.
Gage said the competition was impressive for this year’s award.
“There was a lot of good competition,” he said.
“Once again, there was an outstanding group of applicants from Steuben County. Our committee of volunteers did a fantastic job with the selection process and we can’t thank them enough for their dedication,” said Foundation Program Officer Jacqui Gentile. “We also would like to congratulate the other five finalists, Hannah Conley, Areeba Kazi, Joel Knox, Mary “Katie” Smith, Madelyn Wylie, who will each receive a Circle of Friends scholarship from the Steuben County Community Foundation.”
ICI is a nonprofit corporation that represents 30 regionally accredited degree granting, nonprofit, private colleges and universities in the state. The scholarships are the result of a statewide Lilly Endowment initiative whose primary purposes are 1) to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana; 2) to increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities; and 3) to encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state. The Lilly Endowment has provided over $424 million dollars for tuition and book stipends to date.
The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship is one of 50 scholarships available through the Steuben County Community Foundation. Application materials for other 2021 community foundation scholarships are available on the foundation’s website: steubenfoundation.org/scholarships.
