ANGOLA — Two incumbents and a former elected official won the nominations for the three Republican slots for Steuben County Council.
The victors included incumbent Council Members Ruth Beer and Dan Caruso and former Steuben Coroner William Harter. Odd man out was Jacob R. Nicely, a relative newcomer to Steuben County politics.
The three winners were within whiskers of each other. Beer won the overall vote with 3,134 tallies (28.64%), followed by Caruso at 3,111 (28.43%) and Harter, 3,091 (28.24%). Nicely had 1,608 votes for about 15%.
Longtime at-large Council Member Linda Hansen did not seek reelection. There were no Democrats running for their party’s chance at the seats, but the party still has an opportunity to fill its ballot this summer for the Nov. 3 General Election.
“I tell you what. We’re going to be a good group. I think Bill Harter will be a very good person on the council. With Councilmen Wil Howard and Ken Shelton very possibly moving on to the Steuben County Board of Commissioners after winning Republican nominations on Tuesday, two vacancies will have to be filled if they win in the fall.
“I guess we’ll have to see who our new crew is going to be if we get through the fall election,” Beer said.
“I just really appreciate the really clean race all the candidates had for council. I feel really blessed that many people put the support behind me again,” she said.
Beer and Caruso, if victorious in the fall, will be entering their third terms in office in January.
“It is an honor and very humbling to have the confidence of the community to trust me as their representative,” Caruso said. “I will always be an ear for their voice as their elected official. I look forward to serving with the rest of our council for another four years. Thank you very much for your support.”
Caruso, too, remarked on how the makeup of the council will be changing but liked the current group and the way it has served.
“We have a good dynamic going on the council,” Caruso said.
Caruso also gave a tip of the hat to the Steuben County Clerk’s office and poll workers who faced the challenge of serving voters during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Harter just finished nearly eight years as serving as Steuben County coroner. He stepped down in April after being named assistant fire chief for the Angola Fire Department and was replaced by the likely Republican nominee, Rodney Snyder, who is unopposed in the primary.
“I just want to say I am very humbled. The support for eight years ago (in his first election) carried over,” Harter said on election night. He has said he will be looking to the veteran council members to learn the ropes as he settles in to the position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.