FREMONT — Are you a parent looking for the most simplistic way of maintaining your child’s focus and simultaneously developing their brainpower? Then, crank up the car radio on your way to Heidi Hazekamp’s free music class.
Study after study has shown that the brains of children at various ages and with learning abilities have significantly developed through the use of age-appropriate instruments, singing, dancing and other correlating body movements.
Hazekamp, director of Lakes Country Music Together, Angola, will offer parents a free trial starting at 10 a.m. today at the Carnegie Public Library just as she did Thursday at the Fremont Public Library.
Infants, toddlers and preschool ages kids, with their parents and grandparents in tow, rhythmically danced about the library’s community room as Hazecamp sang songs and played music.
Hazewcamp said she discovered this teaching method through past Director of Music Together, Amy Simons, upon the birth of her daughter Hannah, now 5-years-old. Born with Down Syndrome, Hazecamp said, “Hannah’s speech and language, gross and fine motor skills as well as her ability to follow directions improved.”
Informal and non-performance-oriented, Hazecamp’s class allows children to participate at their own pace and experience music as they choose, all while their brain functions and abilities strengthen.
Hamilton resident Megan McIntosh has attended Hazecamp’s classes for nearly two years. On Thursday she and 14-month-old son Finnegan traveled the long distance to Fremont because “it’s fun and exciting and gives us something to do together,” McIntosh said.
Newcomer Candy Church was also looking for something fun to do with her boys, Zion, 1, and Justice, 3.
“I am definitely enrolling in her classes. I loved it. They loved it," said Church, of Fremont.
To learn more about music and its benefits visit lakescountrymusictogether.com or call Hazecamp at 316-8026.
