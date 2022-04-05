Wednesday, April 6
• Pleasant Township Advisory Board, Township Offices, 2510 N. C.R. 200W, Angola, 10 a.m.
• Angola Parks and Recreation Board, Commons Park, 299 S. John St., Angola, 10 a.m.
• Angola Investment Fund Board, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, noon.
• Steuben County Plan Commission, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Monday, April 11
• Angola Plan Commission, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 5 p.m.
• Orland Town Council, Community Center, 9535 W. S.R. 120, 6:30 p.m.
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 12
• Steuben County Council, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m. (EXCEPTION: NOV. 9)
• Steuben County Board of Aviation, Main Terminal Building, 5220 W. U.S. 20, Angola, 5:30 p.m. (EXCEPTION: MEETS SATURDAY, SEPT. 10)
• Helmer Sewage District, District Offices, 7620 S. C.R. 969W, Helmer, 5:30 p.m. (*EARLY EXCEPTION: DEC 11)
• Fremont Park Board, Fremont Public Library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6 p.m. (*EARLY EXCEPTION: JUNE 7)
Wednesday, April 13
• Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 5 p.m.
