Three arrested locally
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Tuesday and Wednesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Eric F. Chicoine, 38, of the 4000 block of Home Avenue, Berwyn, Illinois, arrested in the 1000 block of West State Street, Pleasant Lake, on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Hunter N. Snyder, 19, of the 1000 block of North C.R. 290W, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Danny L. Squire Jr., 34, of the 200 block of South Main Street, Hudson, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.