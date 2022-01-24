ANGOLA — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal snowmobile accident that occurred Sunday in rural Steuben County.
Adam Fifield, 34, was found after a search by family members.
At approximately 5 p.m., the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was requested to assist with locating Fifield. Fifield had been missing for about 1 1/2 hours after leaving a residence in the 6100 block of South C.R. 400W in Hudson on a snowmobile and failed to arrive at his predetermined destination.
A search by authorities of the area where Fifield had last been seen and was traveling was unsuccessful.
At about 10:45 p.m., authorities were notified that family members had located Fifield at an accident scene in a creek near the 1900 block of West C.R. 500S. Despite lifesaving efforts, Fifield was pronounced dead on the scene.
No other details were released.
Other responding agencies included Hamilton Police Department, Indiana State Police, Steuben Township Fire Department, Steuben County Emergency Medical Service and the Steuben County Coroner’s Office.
Conservation officers remind everyone to wear a helmet and protective riding gear when operating or riding an off-road vehicle or snowmobile. For information on ORV laws and safe operating procedures, see offroad-ed.com/in/handbook and on.IN.gov/offroading.
