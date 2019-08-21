HAMILTON — Hamilton’s Summer Festival is a chance for the town to come out, let the hair down and have fun in a safe environment, says Hamilton Chamber of Commerce President Mary Vail.
This year’s festival is Friday and Saturday and has activities and vendors for all ages to enjoy.
“It’s a huge family event,” Vail said. “You never know what you’ll have to do.”
Friday’s events include a whiffle ball battle and movie night at Gnagy Park.
Saturday starts off at 8 a.m. with a pancake breakfast at the Hamilton Fire Station.
Kids Zone opens at 10 a.m. in the town parking lot and will have all kinds of things for children of all ages.
“There’s a free bounce house, two water slides so little ones can go too, face paint and games to play,” said Vail. “People have taken what the chamber started with the bounce houses and really expanded.”
Picnic tables will be in place for parents who want to sit and watch their children play and there will be vendors with children’s items as well.
Scott Lepley, a chainsaw artist from Fremont, will be doing chainsaw art demonstrations on Saturday.
“He is so talented,” Vail said. “If you’ve never seen him work before, come and enjoy his art.”
Lepley has done some artwork on properties around the lake when people have had to have trees removed. They will leave enough stump for Lepley to carve a statue.
Saturday morning there will be a pancake and sausage breakfast being hosted by the Hamilton Lions from 8-10 a.m. at the Hamilton firehouse. The cost is a donation. Benefits from the breakfast will go toward the Boomerang Backpacks program at Hamilton Elementary School.
Vendor space has grown since the festival began.
Vail said the first year there were 20 or so vendors and this year they expect 40-plus.
“We don’t have competing vendors,” she said. “If there’s one Scentsy, for example, that’s the only one and we like to keep a variety.”
There will be a variety of food vendors as well.
Like other activities at the fest, Vail said you never quite know what vendors you will run into.
Vendors are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Vendor registration is being taken through Thursday. People may call 488-3607 ext. 1000 to register.
The golf cart road rally begins at 10:30 a.m. at Farmers State Bank with registration at 10 a.m. The cost is $10 cash per cart with no more than four people riding in a cart. The driver must have a valid driver’s license. Donations will be accepted for the Hamilton Garden Club.
Another scavenger hunt, this time on pontoon boats, takes off at 2 p.m.
“It’s wildly, crazy fun,” Vail said. “If you’ve never done a scavenger hunt on a pontoon, you have to try it.”
For both hunts, people will be given lists of things to look for; making stops to get codes or other nuggets of information before going onto complete the list.
“You never know what you’ll have to do or find,” she said. “It’s fun for all ages.”
The beer and wine tent will open at 6 p.m. in downtown Hamilton with the frog art auction starting at 7 p.m. on the downtown stage.
“We have a very cool metal art auction that’s been very successful,” she said.
This year’s auction items are hand painted metal frogs that have been placed around town all summer. Frogs were painted by community members and feature a variety of looks.
Once the auction ends the band, Choice, Auburn, will take the stage until 11 p.m.
The Hamilton Chamber sponsors the festival not as a fundraiser for itself, but as an opportunity for people to come out, vendors to come make a little money, organizations and churches to get their information out and for just an overall fun event for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.