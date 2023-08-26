LAGRANGE — Parkview LaGrange Hospital temporarily closed due to an air conditioning outage on Friday.
In a statement released to the press, Parkview states that there could be a closure between 48-72 hours.
Staff advised that residents in need of emergency care should call 911 or go directly to the next nearest emergency room.
The outage first occurred Thursday afternoon.
“I think it was the stress of the heavy use in the heat,” said Dr. Greg Johnson, the Parkview Health Regional Market president.
“It was closed for our patient safety, but also for our coworkers’ safety. The heat was an issue, but also with the humidity with the way its been, it was humid inside the building.”
Inpatients at the hospital have been transferred to other facilities, and all scheduled procedures have been rescheduled.
All Parkview Physicians Group clinics will remain open, due to the fact that the medical office building has been unaffected.
“We relocated less than 10 patients, some went to DeKalb, some went to Noble and one went to Parkview Regional Medical,” said Johnson.
If emergency care must be sought at Parkview LaGrange Hospital, the staff have set up a temporary Emergency Department in the office building. Patients can receive an emergency medical screening exam and be guided to the best care available.
“We will asses them and then get them to the appropriate spot for their care whether it was a laceration or something more serious,” said Johnson. “It really should still be (a call to) 911 in the case of a serious emergency.”
When asked about how long he expects the hospital to be closed, Johnson said, “48 to 72 hours. We have a checklist we need to go through from a facilities perspective ... We want to care for our patients in a safe environment for both our patients and staff.”
Parkview LaGrange Hospital staff are closely monitoring the situation, and plan to release a statement when the hospital reopens.
