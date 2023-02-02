ANGOLA — Angola Fire Department ushered in a new rank of leadership for the department on Wednesday.
And in doing so, the new rank of battalion chief was introduced to Angola, elevating three firefighters, which was marked during what will become an annual swearing in of new members of the department and those being promoted.
“It’s a matter of safety and being able to do a better job for the citizens out there,” said Mayor Richard Hickman, who was present at the ceremony.
While battalion chiefs are present in a lot of fire departments throughout the country, in Angola this rank was officially enacted on Jan. 22, said Angola Fire Chief Doug Call.
Call said the swearing in ceremony was a good opportunity to both introduce the new rank and promote the officers. Individuals promoted to battalion chiefs were Pete Decker, Erich Kaiser and Jason Meek. Officers promoted from lieutenants to the rank of captain were Corey Glasper, Paul Thiel and Ron Mausteller.
“It’s been a tradition in the fire service for hundreds of years, and it’s been important to the fire service to continue on those traditions,” said Angola Fire Chief Doug Call.
Battalion chiefs, said Call, will be one of the first on scene, they will be driving in a command vehicle, and when they arrive on scene, they will assume command. Their job will be to make sure that the firefighters are getting the resources needed at the fire.
Another primary function of the battalion chiefs is to make sure that the firefighters are safe, and that they have the resources at the scene of the fire to make sure that the crew can carry out all the duties needed to be carried out.
“This is a very important role as far as firefighters’ safety and looking out for our crews, as well making sure that resources are coming that we need,” said Call.
The firefighters said they were excited about their promotions.
Decker, who has served in Angola for 25 years full-time and who was a volunteer before that, said he was now looking forward to trying something new to better serve the department and the residents.
Mausteller said that he was glad, too, that after a lot of years of regular service he could do something a little farther up for the city.
One of firefighters sworn in was T.R. Hagerty, who served as a fire chief for two years. Hagerty said that although he enjoyed what he did as fire chief he feels that being a firefighter was where he belonged.
“I’m a firefighter, and that’s where I needed to be … doing what I love,” said Hagerty.
Most of the firefighters asked their families to assist to pin their badges during the ceremony, and for Meek it was his father Mike, who received the badge.
It was Kaiser’s father, Roger, too who was pinning his badge for him, and he said that it was about time for his son to get promoted after 27 years of service.
“He’s worked a lot of years, he’s worked hard, he’s made a commitment,” said Kaiser. “It is what he is.”
Erich Kaiser said he was excited not only about the new position, but also about the challenges that come with it, as well as about serving the residents of Angola.
Corey Glasper asked his daughter Taya, 6, to pin the badge for him. He said that his daughter had been with him every step of the way.
“She is the most important thing to me in my life,” said Glasper.
