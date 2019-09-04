ANGOLA — Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer will be addressing local Republicans on Saturday.
Hupfer, who also serves as the reelection chairman for Gov. Eric Holcomb, will be address the Steuben County Republican Breakfast at Timber’s Steakhouse & Seafood Saturday, starting at 8 a.m. with an optional breakfast buffet.
Hupfer was the chief administrative officer and general counsel of Indiana Mills & Manufacturing. He also served as director of the Department of Natural Resources during the Gov. Mitch Daniels administration. He also ran unsuccessfully for the Indiana House in 2010.
Hupfer has been serving as the state Republican chairman since February 2017.
After breakfast and a business meeting, Hupfer will speak.
All are welcome to attend the meeting.
