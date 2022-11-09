ANGOLA — Steuben County Board of Commissioners President Wil Howard said the county will likely be teaming up with other units of government and private entities when it comes to taking on NIPSCO over a lack of natural gas capacity in Steuben County.
"We need to do this as a combined effort," Howard said. That might even include local government going into the utility business if that means the problem will be solved.
Howard's comments came Tuesday in front of the Steuben County Council after he gave a presentation on various financial requests.
He was asked for updates on gas availability after it was brought up as a problem during a meeting with Weigand Construction officials Friday. Weigand is overseeing construction of Steuben County's new $25.2 million judicial center that's being built in the heart of the county government campus at South Martha and East South streets.
Howard's comments and the discussion with Council members came on the heels of the Angola Common Council voting to devote $100,000 toward the negotiations with NIPSCO to increase gas capacity in Steuben County.
That money was made available by Angola on the condition that it be put together with at least another $200,000 from other entities who want to join in on what could be a battle with NIPSCO.
In recent weeks it has come to light that a natural gas capacity problem that appeared to be just in the Fremont area has become an issue in Angola and beyond.
A moratorium on new construction in Fremont has been in place and industrial concerns in the community are having difficulty with expansions.
Because of setbacks with its two plants in Steuben County, said Isaac Lee, executive director of the Steuben County Economic Development Corp., Cold Heading has vowed to not make any future investments in Indiana.
One of the new developments would be local government starting its own gas utility. If that were to happen, the gas company would fall under the jurisdiction of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.
While NIPSCO is under the watchful eyes of the IURC, that agency only governs rates, not supply and demand.
While no local governmental unit has the infrastructure for such an endeavor, the supply is literally right out the front door.
A major gas pipeline runs almost parallel with Steuben County's southern border within the county's border. Another major line runs north-south just a few miles into Ohio.
NIPSCO already has taps off of the southern pipeline that feed north into Steuben County communities. However, sources say, the lines are too narrow to meet demand.
NIPSCO has told local government the need for growth needs to be shown before any future investments are made.
Earlier this year the capacity issue became first known when Trine University was adding classroom and student housing facilities.
While Trine officials have not commented, Angola officials have said the university had to pay somewhere in the range of $300,000 to expand a gas line in the southern part of the county — no where near the Trine campus — to help with its development.
An official speaking on background said he expected NIPSCO would require such an investment from Steuben County in order to supply gas to the new judicial center, which is expected to open in 2024.
Since the Trine and judicial center snags came up, officials have said capacity could also impact two planned apartment complexes on the west end of Angola.
