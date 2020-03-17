ANGOLA — The scare surrounding the coronavirus pandemic affects more than people’s physical health.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that the virus outbreak could be stressful for people.
“Fear and anxiety about a disease can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in adults and children,” says a page on the CDC web site devoted to mental health issues during the coronavirus pandemic. “Coping with stress will make you, the people you care about, and your community stronger.”
People who may respond more strongly to the stress of a crisis, according the the CDC, include older people and people with chronic diseases who are at higher risk of infection, children and teens and people who are helping with the response to COVID-19, like doctors and other health care providers or first responders.
People who have mental health conditions, including problems with substance use, also could succumb to the pressure of the situation.
“Everyone is concerned with the coronavirus (COVID-19) and closely following the latest developments,” said a news release from the Northeastern Center. “This situation spurs a variety of reactions in people and can sometimes intensify anxiety, stress or depression.”
At this time all Northeastern Center services and offices, which are located in Noble, DeKalb, LaGrange and Steuben counties maintain regular operating hours and transportation services. The Northeastern Center Emergency Services Team is available 24 hours a day at 800-790-0118.
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s Disaster Distress Helpline is at 800-985-5990 or can be accessed by texting TalkWithUs to 66746.
“Our office is open for business and will remain open for business,” said Pegi Boswell of the Sante Group, 603 N. Wayne St., Angola. The Sante Group, which has a full staff of trained professionals, is offering the option of “teletherapy.”
The Sante Group enacted a policy that anyone exhibiting any signs of illness not be on premises. Every person who goes to the office must wash their hands prior to interaction with the staff and also wash hands immediately upon entry. They are asked to pay upon arrival and wait in their vehicles until the designated appointment time.
Northeastern Center is enforcing universal precautions like hand hygiene and social distancing; doing additional cleaning and disinfecting of facilities when and where needed; and requesting that clients and staff experiencing symptoms of illness stay home. It is exploring other options of therapy, including audio and video.
Visitors at the Northeastern Center inpatient hospital and group homes are being restricted.
“By utilizing our staff and services as well as other available community resources, we continue to work to ensure basic needs of food, shelter and clothing are also met along with the emotional fallout,” said the Northeastern Center news release.
Northeastern Center offers a few tips to help people cope:
• Stay reasonably informed but “unplug” for a few hours or an evening if you can;
• Avoid gossip and social media;
• Identify and practice prevention techniques you can control;
• Encourage those experiencing anxiety to limit media exposure to a single credible source;
• Take care of yourself and loved ones;
• Stay calm
• Call your doctor for advice if you begin experiencing symptoms of illness
The web page at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prepare/managing-stress-anxiety provides tips for individuals, parents, responders and those who have been released from quarantine as well as a variety of resources with coping techniques.
