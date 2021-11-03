BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights middle and high school theater students will take the stage in the school’s auditorium Friday for the opening night of their combined performance of Roald Dahl's Matilda Jr. The Musical.
In full dress rehearsal mode this week, the cast and crew of more than 60 students and staff filled the Prairie Heights Community School Corp.’s auditorium Tuesday to hone in their skill sets, promising to exude the wit and intellect that make up this timeless tale of imagination meets the romp of girl power.
“It’s similar to the movie so the older generation who grew up with the movie will relate to this show and the newer generation that hasn’t seen the movie will love it too,” said middle school theater director and fifth-grade science teacher Chris Ellert. “It’s very magical.”
Enhancing its magic, Elliott said, are the plays 14 dance routines and 54 songs of varying genres.
This is the second year that Prairie Heights Theatre has combined middle and high school students for a show and returning student actors couldn’t be happier.
Playing the part of Tommy is eighth grader Gabe Medina. The 13-year-old student and theater performer has been a part of many shows throughout his five-year span and has “learned a lot because the older actors help the younger actors and it’s great for the audience to see how the younger ones will improve by the older actor’s performance.”
“The younger will eventually grow and progress in their abilities and it’s enjoyable to watch.”
Agreeing with you her younger cast member is the leading lady and the show’s namesake, sophomore Mackenzie Blanton, 15. With one extra year of performing under her belt, Blanton said “The community will love this show because of the effort everyone puts into each performance. It’s really an enjoyable show and all of the cast and crew put forth so much energy, excitement and so much effort.”
The show opens at 7 p.m. Friday with an additional 7 p.m. performance Saturday and a 3 p.m. Sunday matinee. Tickets can be purchased at the auditorium box office prior to each show at a cost of $10 each or $25 for a family pack. The school auditorium is located at 305 S. 1150E, LaGrange. For more information on ticket prices or purchasing contact the school office at 351-3214.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.