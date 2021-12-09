ANGOLA — A judicial review of the Nov. 8 Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals decision to allow a condominium project on Crooked Lake has been filed by a neighbor of the proposed 10-unit development.
On Tuesday, Margaret Rockwood, Dublin, Ohio, filed a petition for judicial review of the BZA's Nov. 8 decision to grant a special exception for Casey's Landing, a condominium project proposed for the first basin of Crooked Lake at the former site of Casey's Cove Marina.
The suit against the Steuben County BZA also lists as defendants applicants Crown Point Holdings and Pat and Helen Casey. Crown Point is the company comprised of local businessmen formed to develop the project, Randy Strebig, Mark Pontecorvo and Chuck Walker. Named on behalf of the BZA were Plan Director Clint Knauer, BZA Chairman Doug Smith and BZA Secretary Kevin Stockwell.
The court filing requests the Steuben Circuit Court to reverse the BZA's decision and enter an order denying the application.
While there were numerous people who spoke against the petition during its initial Oct. 12 hearing, the only name on the petition seeking the reversal was Rockwood, who bought her property on Crooked Lake in June 2019.
Crown Point, which is the name of the addition to the lake, met all the requirements for such a condominium development under the county’s zoning ordinance, officials said at the time. No variances for such things as setbacks or height were needed for the project.
“Where I sit today, the development clearly fits the ordinance,” said Clint Knauer, plan director, during the Oct. 12 hearing.
The Herald Republican reached out to all of the parties involved in the petition to seek comment. The defendants all said they could not comment or had not received a copy of the suit in order to comment.
In response from an email requesting comment, Rockwood said, “We have asked the court to review ... whether the BZA’s recent decision to approve the condominium project was made in compliance with the law. We look forward to the court’s decision.”
Rockwood's complaint reiterated many of the complaints aired during the Oct. 12 hearing, the one where public input was received.
Rockwood said her property, which is 13 feet away from the development, would suffer in value, as would her quality of life. She also claimed that her view of the lake would be obstructed.
The petition said the development:
• Did not meet setback requirements because it was being built over three lots;
• Violated density requirements established by code for wells that says there can only be two dwellings per acre using an onsite well. Casey's would have 7.4 units per acre, the petition said.
• Did not meet zoning codes. The lake residential zone is only for single-family residences. However, the filing fails to mention that condos are allowed with a special exception and that part of the property was zoned business, which also allows condos with a special exception.
• Crown Point and the Caseys "failed to satisfy the requirements for approval of a special exception."
There were also many subjective complaints about the development, like, "The Condominium is too large of a structure and it will block views to Crooked Lake, another protection offered by the Comprehensive Plan." During the first hearing, BZA Member Bill Schmidt said no one living on back lots or driving by the lake by road were guaranteed views of the lake.
Many of the detractors of the project during the Oct. 12 meeting said they thought it did not meet the spirit of the county’s comprehensive plan. Many of the complaints centered on maintaining the character of the lake, developing single family residences versus multifamily housing, parking and environmental concerns.
“This project doesn’t stay in character with the lake’s heritage,” neighbor Peter Walters said in October.
The original hearing on Oct. 12 had to be continued to Nov. 8 because of time constraints on use of the Steuben Community Center.
No hearings have been put on the calendar.
It is the first time a decision by the BZA has been challenged in more than two years. The last such petition sought and received reversal of a variance the BZA had granted. It took eight months for that case to reach a conclusion.
