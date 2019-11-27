Angola, IN (46703)

Today

Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers for the afternoon. Morning high of 52F with temps falling to near 40. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. Gusty winds this evening. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.