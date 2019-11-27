HAMILTON — Take a walk back in time Saturday at dusk as the Old Town Horse Drawn Christmas Parade strolls through downtown Hamilton.
The annual parade, put on by the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, will feature a number of equine-drawn wagons, each lit up for the season.
In years past, teams pulling wagons have been made up of various breeds of draft horse such as the Belgian or Percheron and teams of mules and ponies, all harnessed up to make their way through the town.
Many of the wagons will be from the DeKalb County Horseman’s Association and will have banners and other advertisements for Hamilton-area businesses.
Santa Claus will also make an appearance Saturday, listening to wishes from children of all ages at Gnagy Park.
People at the parade can also warm up and have dinner. There will be a pulled pork dinner served at the four-way stop beginning at 5 p.m.
Each dinner is $10 and includes a sandwich, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and hot cocoa and is available while supplies last.
Proceeds from the dinner will go to benefit the purchase of new uniforms for the varsity and junior varsity boys basketball teams at Hamilton Community Schools.
