Many people arrested over long weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Friday morning through Tuesday morning by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Alberto Aguilar Jr., 52, of the 3000 block of Bluebell Lane, Jackson, Michigan, arrested in the 100 block of Lane 201 Barton Lake on felony charges of strangulation and domestic battery.
• Larry J. Burkhard Jr., 35, of the 100 block of Biscayne Boulevard, Montpelier, Ohio, arrested on Metz Road, east of C.R. 800E, on misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement and operating while intoxicated.
• Stephen P. Buzzard, 67, of the 100 block of Lane 251 Lake Pleasant, Orland, arrested on a warrant alleging felony possession of child pornography.
• Derrick E. Carter, 52, of the 500 block of East Albion Street, Fremont, arrested on a warrant alleging felony battery.
• Zackary P. Davison, 22, of the 3000 block of North C.R. 300W, arrested on C.R. 275N at C.R. 75W on misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.
• Nathan A. Fraley, 34, of the 600 block of North Main Street, Hudson, arrested in the 200 block of Hardy Street, Hudson, on a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass.
• Joseph R. Rasnick, 42, no address available, arrested on a fugitive warrant.
• Troy P. Rowlison, 42, of the 6000 block of S.R. 8, Butler, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Colin R. Taylor, 22, of the 500 block of South Wayne Street, arrested in the 300 block of South John McBride Avenue on a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass.
• Brandon J. Woods, 28, of the 200 block of East Lincoln Street, Ashley, arrested on C.R. 50W north of Feather Valley Road on a misdemeanor charge of invasion of privacy.
