ANGOLA — A Garrett man is facing charges in Steuben and DeKalb counties after he was arrested following a three-hour standoff with police on Monday afternoon.

After Indiana State Police troopers tried to serve an arrest warrant on rape charges out of Steuben County at a residence in the 100 block of Hamsher Street, Garrett, John C. Costanzo, 59, refused to cooperate and barricaded himself in his apartment, said a news release from the Indiana State Police.

