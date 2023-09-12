ANGOLA — A Garrett man is facing charges in Steuben and DeKalb counties after he was arrested following a three-hour standoff with police on Monday afternoon.
After Indiana State Police troopers tried to serve an arrest warrant on rape charges out of Steuben County at a residence in the 100 block of Hamsher Street, Garrett, John C. Costanzo, 59, refused to cooperate and barricaded himself in his apartment, said a news release from the Indiana State Police.
Based on information that Costanzo was armed and dangerous, the Indiana State Police North SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiators were called in to resolve the situation, the news release said.
After a three-and-a-half hour standoff, SWAT officers made entry into the residence and took Costanzo into custody without further incident.
Costanzo was taken to the Steuben County Jail. He was booked into custody based on the related felony arrest warrant charges.
Costanzo is facing two Level 3 felony rape charges in Steuben County.
In those cases, Costanzo allegedly performed oral sex on a man against his will, records filed in Steuben Circuit Court said. In another instance, Costanzo had the man perform anal sex on him until the alleged victim stopped the act.
Based on various interviews with Steuben County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police detectives, court records said, the incidents took place in Pleasant Lake, South Milford and Kendallville.
Costanzo now faces a charge of Class A misdemeanor resisting law enforcement in DeKalb County.
Indiana State Police detectives and troopers from the Fort Wayne Post were assisted by the State Police SWAT, Crisis Negotiators, the Garrett Police Department, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and DeKalb EMS personnel.
Costanzo faces a 1 p.m. arraignment before Magistrate James Burns.
For the two Level 3 felonies, each carries a possible prison sentence of 3-16 years. If found guilty and sentenced consecutively, Costanzo is looking at 6-32 years in prison.
