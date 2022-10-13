The Angola Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Meet the Candidates event for the upcoming elections at Trine University’s Fabiani Theatre in the Rick L. and Vicky L. James University Center.
The event will be held on Nov. 2, with doors opening at 5 p.m. This is a week before the Nov. 8 general election.
Candidates for contested races will each have an opportunity to address questions in a timed discourse.
A committee working on the event has decided to survey Chamber of Commerce members to provide possible questions for the event. The committee will determine questions to be asked of each candidate in general and based on the office they seek.
After the Question & Answer portion of the evening, from approximately 6:30-7:30 p.m., attendees can interact with the candidates at the informal meet-and-greet gathering, where refreshments will be served.
All filed candidates, regardless of whether they are in a contested race, are invited to participate in a meet-and-greet portion of the event.
After the large crowd that attended during the April event for the May primary, people are advised to arrive early for the best seating.
