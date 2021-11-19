Seven people arrested by police on Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were among those booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Troy L. Brockhaus, 23, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, arrested in the 7300 block of North C.R. 700W, Orland, on a charge of felony residential entry.
• Frank A. DeGraw, 32, of the 500 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, arrested on C.R. 200W at West Orland Road, on charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana or hashish and driving while suspended with a prior.
• Glen F. Dent, 58, of the 6200 block of North Wheeling Road, Muncie, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Ricky L. Harget, 48, of the 500 block of South Darling Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Scotty L. Miller, 41, of the 6100 block of South C.R. 530E, Wolcottville, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
• Joshua L. Schonfeld, 33, of the 2100 block of Sky Hawk Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested on C.R. 300W at Lane 470 Lake James, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Levi S. Stetler, 35, of the 6600 block of West C.R. 490N, Orland, arrested at home on a charge of felony burglary.
