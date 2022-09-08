ANGOLA — There were numerous buyers for the bond issue by Steuben County that will pay for the new judicial center.
The bond came in at a blended yield rate of 4.1%, with the money costing between 2.76% and 4.6% for the county.
"It would have been about half that had it been done a year ago," Steuben County Board of Commissioners President Wil Howard told the Steuben County Council on Thursday.
Even so, Howard, a banker earlier in his career, said he was pleased with the bond sale.
Many of the buyers paid a premium for the bonds, which benefited the county by about $2 million, Howard said.
The bond is going to cost the county about $28.8 million for the $26.5 million project. The first payment will be due on Jan. 1, 2025. In the meantime, as the money sits for the county to draw upon while the judicial center is under construction, it will be able to earn interest on the money, Howard said.
Closing on the bond issue will be on Wednesday, the day after the county officially breaks ground for the new judicial center that's being built at 305 S. Martha St., in the heart of the Steuben County government campus. Groundbreaking is Tuesday at 11 a.m.
"It would have been nice to have the confirmation before we grab the shovel," joked Council President Rick Shipe.
Steuben County is building a new judicial center because the current Steuben County Courthouse does not meet Americans With Disabilities Act requirements, is lacking in size and poses many safety issues with exposure to criminal defendants and adversaries in civil litigation.
Last week Commissioners decided to not include two security features — a sally port and fencing — in order to save money, about $700,000. The sally port allows for secure transporting of prisoners in and out of the judicial center. The fencing would be to protect employees and help contain any prisoners who try to escape.
Councilman Bill Harter said Commissioners should "strongly consider" including the two features.
While the items have been cut, they are still being included in bidding on the facility.
"I would not be opposed to putting them in if the bids keep coming in they way they're coming in," Howard said.
The low bid that came in for roofing was $239,995, which was under the engineering estimate of $503,024. The bid for the elevator was $289,918, which was under the estimate of $312,295.
The bonding for the judicial center was based on construction estimates provided by Weigand Construction, Fort Wayne, which is managing the project.
The two bids represented about a $285,000 savings from the engineering estimates.
The savings from the low bids presented Tuesday, if approved, would cover about 63% of the cost of the sally port, which was estimated at $450,000. The fencing came in around $200,000.
The sally port has been described as a super-secure garage that vehicles will be able to access and must be large enough to move around equipment to ensure access to people of all abilities.
