ANGOLA — An Anderson man has been arrested on a preliminary charge of murder of Wilma Ball, 82, Lake James.
Through extensive investigative efforts using DNA analysis, a former neighbor, Matthew Roland Hoover, Anderson, was taken into custody.
Hoover, 29, was arrested at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Anderson.
Hoover is a former neighbor of Mrs. Ball on Lane 200E Lake James.
Hoover was taken into custody in the 700 block of West Vinyard Street in Anderson.
He was later transported to Angola by Sheriff's detectives following an interview and booked in the Steuben County Jail on a preliminary charge of murder.
Hoover remains held without bond pending an initial court appearance, which will most likely take place on Thursday in Steuben Magistrate Court.
Mrs. Ball was found at her home dead and Sheriff's deputies saw circumstances that appeared suspicious.
Officers first on the scene located Ball and observed circumstances that appeared unusual and suspicious in nature. Sheriff’s department detectives were immediately called to investigate.
In the days following the incident, the Sheriff's Office reached out to the public to seek information about the homicide.
The investigation is still ongoing and additional criminal charges may be sought. Assisting the Sheriff's Office with the apprehension were the Indiana State Police and Anderson Police.
