ANGOLA — The so-long season began during the holiday season in Steuben County government.
During Tuesday's meeting of the Steuben County Council — its last of the year — farewell wishes were provided to Councilman Jim Getz and Auditor Kim Meyers, who actually has until the end of the year before her duties conclude.
"I want to thank you both for all you have done for the Council," said Council President Rick Shipe.
"It's time. Eight years is enough," replied Getz, who has represented District 1 on the council since 2015 after he was first elected in 2014.
Later in the meeting, former fellow councilman and now president of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners, Wil Howard said, "The thing that sticks out to me was your dedication to Steuben County."
Getz ran for the Board of Commissioners in this year's primary in May but was defeated by fellow Republican Andy Laughlin, who went on to win the seat. The North District seat was open because Commissioner Lynne Liechty decided not to seek a third term, sticking to a promise of only serving two terms when she was initially elected in the 2014 midterm.
Meyers has a much longer tenure in the Auditor's Office. She was actually serving her second set of two terms in the office.
Meyers was appointed to the Auditor's Office near the end of 2013 when Auditor Pam Coleman stepped down to take a position in private industry. Then she was elected to the position in 2014 and reelected in 2018.
For many offices in county government, Indiana law says no individual can serve more than 10 years in office in a 12-year period, effectively limiting people to no more than two straight terms. On Dec. 31, Meyers will have served about nine straight years in office.
Next year Getz is being replaced by Christina Cress, who won in the November election. Meyers is being replaced by Kelli Johnson, a long-time deputy in the office who won in the election.
Prior to Coleman, Meyers was the auditor for two straight terms, from 1999-2006. She was first elected in 1998.
