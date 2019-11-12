ANGOLA — Staff from Heart to Heart Hospice spent Monday celebrating Veterans Day with the veterans that reside at Aperion Care Angola and Northern Lakes Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Veterans residing in each facility were presented with a certificate of thanks and a pin recognizing them for their service.
Two staff members at Aperion Care were also thanked for their service time.
Kristen Randol, community education representative with Heart to Heart said they put together the programs to give each veteran some recognition.
“We believe you should be recognized all year, not just on Veterans Day,” she said.
They started the day at Aperion Care, recognizing all the veterans present which included four men and one woman.
“I guarded fuel tanks from World War II,” said John Chorpenning, a U.S. Army veteran. “You could see from above where duds hit the tanks that didn’t explode.”
Judy Ryan resides at Aperion Care and was the only female veteran resident that was honored Monday. She served with the Navy Medical Corps stateside.
“We stayed stateside and it was our job to care for those that came home to us hurt,” she said.
She was decked out in her patriotic garb including her U.S. Navy hat and a flashing star necklace. She also spent time before the ceremony singing along to someone playing patriotic music on the piano.
Though not all veterans in either facility were present for the celebrations, each received the mementos.
“When you see this pin, know that your service to the nation is deeply appreciated,” said Randol before pinning each veteran.
At Northern Lakes, only three of the eight veterans were present but each got a hand shake and all received a round of applause as thanks for their time in the service.
Both celebrations had cake, not just for the veterans but for all present, and time for fellowship and sharing experiences not just for the veterans but also for those with friends and family that served in the armed forces.
