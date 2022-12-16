It was a red-letter day for Project Help on Thursday. In addition to its annual distribution of chicken and chicken products from Miller Poultry, Project Help received a couple dozen or so fully decorated Christmas trees from Trine University. The trees were on display in the Rick and Vicki James University Center concourse during the holiday season, leading up to the holiday break on campus. The trees were distributed to clients of Project Help on Thursday along with an annual holiday distribution. At right, Chuck Stommel, assistant director of event services at Trine, hands a tree off to one of the many helpers who were on hand Thursday morning. The trees were decorated for the holidays by various departments at Trine as well as student organizations. The university paid for the trees while the decorations were up to the group doing the decorating. Many carried a theme relevant to the department or organization. In addition to the trees numerous toys collected in a faculty and staff toy drive were delivered.
