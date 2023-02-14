ANGOLA — Short-term rental properties came under the spotlight in Tuesday's meeting of the Steuben County Council.
And it was not a subject of whether the units — some of which are aligned on the platforms of Airbnb and VRBO — are paying their fair share of taxes, but on other issues they raise.
"It's really on the forefront," Sheriff R.J. Robinson said. "They bring a new response need to my office."
Councilwoman Christina Cress said her experience on the lakes from neighboring short-term rentals is that people come for a week to party hard, creating a lot of noise and potentially conflict with year-round residents.
"They really pack the house. They take a normal house and pack it with 20 people," Cress said.
Short-term rentals also is in the sights of the Indiana Legislature, which passed a measure in the Senate Local Government Committee that essentially would allow local government to set up inspections of short-term rentals.
The watered-down bill would allow local government the ability to charge property owners $25 inspection fees should they enact local ordinances governing short-term rentals.
During the Senate hearing last Thursday, reported Indiana Capital Chronicle, some of the same issues broached during the County Council meeting were discussed.
Those included noise and how short-term rentals could disrupt residential neighborhoods.
Some short-term rental property owners conceded there have been problems and wanted to work with neighborhood associations so they could all get coexist.
Assessor Kim Anderson said her office approaches short-term rentals by the law. If they are aware that a property produces income, they are assessed and taxed accordingly. And they cannot claim a homestead tax credit.
"Again, we don't see them. We find them," Anderson said. "Some sort of registration would be fantastic, but I don't want to start it."
Short-term rentals are subject to the innkeeper's tax, which has to be reported to and collected by the Treasurer's Office.
Over the years, vacation rentals had been the hallmark of local lake properties. Numerous lake property owners rented their cottages on a weekly basis to visitors. Now, many of those homes have been converted to year-round properties.
During the 1980s, a study conducted by a summer intern at The Herald Republican determined that 55% of the properties on Lake James and Snow Lake had resident owners. The study did not identify rentals.
Anderson said in addition to some people not reporting that their properties produce income, they have a loophole in order to claim their homestead tax credit.
Some people will have shared living space with their short-term rental space and can claim that their property truly is a home, all the while it produces income on a part-time basis, Anderson said.
June Julien, executive director of the Steuben County Tourism Bureau, said there hasn't been a problem with property owners avoiding the innkeeper's tax. That tax funds the Tourism Bureau.
"Marketplace facilitators collect sales and innkeepers tax and turn it into the state ever since 2019," Julien said.
The bill before the Senate originally would have removed the ability to claim a homestead tax credit if renters didn't live in the property full time.
It also would not have allowed any new short-term rentals from operating within 400 feet of schools and would have required local code enforcement officials to inspect the properties for sanitation, safety and essential services.
