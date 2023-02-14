Angola, IN (46703)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers this afternoon. High 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.