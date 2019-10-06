ANGOLA — Not long ago, the long-beleaguered ISTEP became the new norm for Indiana high school sophomores who had to pass the test to get their diploma.
Fewer than three years later, ISTEP for sophomores is on its way out, and new graduation pathways have officially made their way in, with mixed reviews from school administrators.
Beginning with this year’s freshmen, the ISTEP will no longer be administered. Now, for the first time, every student in every Indiana high school has been put on a state-mandated path to graduation.
The requirements for graduation are organized into three categories, colloquially referred to as buckets.
The first bucket is earning a high school diploma, which hasn’t changed.
The second bucket is to learn and demonstrate employability skills. According to documents from the Indiana State Board of Education (SBOE), this could be project-, service- or work-based learning experiences.
The third bucket is showing postsecondary-ready competencies, and it’s the one with the most options.
To satisfy the third bucket, students can do one of the following:
- Get an Honors diploma
- Meet college-ready benchmarks for the ACT
- Meet college-ready benchmarks for the SAT
- Earn a high enough score on the ASVAB to place into a branch of the U.S. military
- Earn a state- and industry-recognized credential or certification
- Do a federally-recognized apprenticeship
- Earn a C average in at least two Career-Technical Education Concentrators (or CTEs — these are the vocational classes students can take at Impact Institute)
- Earn a C average in at least three Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate, Dual credit, Cambridge International classes or CLEP exams
- Complete a locally created pathway
The intention is that students begin working towards the pathway of their choice right away after entering high school and, according to the SBOE, gives Indiana graduates “employability skills that lead directly to meaningful opportunities for postsecondary education, training, and gainful employment.”
The SBOE also recognized that the pathways are a step away from the “one-size-fits-all approach” that was prevalent with the ISTEP graduation requirement.
Schools in the four-county area also see it like that — students no longer have to repeatedly retest for the ISTEP exam to be able to graduate, and additional requirements, like the second bucket of requirements, lets them incorporate their extracurricular activities into their diploma.
But still, school administrators are concerned about the pathways program. Some worry that it’s too specific, prioritizing career experience over career exploration. Others are concerned that it’s asking 14-year-olds to choose the rest of their lives now.
And others are wondering what time kids will have left to develop a passion for the arts.
More responsibilities, no funding
When the SBOE approved the graduation pathways, there were few accommodations in place to ensure each school in the state would be able to offer equal options for complying with the requirements.
Now, just like with ISTEP, many rural schools are again losing out.
“The larger schools have more class offerings,” Troy Gaff, superintendent of Central Noble schools, said.
That doesn’t just affect kids who live in a smaller district, Gaff said. Those who transfer from a larger one to a smaller one lack a safety net to continue on their current pathway if it’s not offered by their new school.
West Noble Principal Greg Baker said teachers themselves are trying to help by giving their own time.
“Teachers are adding more licenses to what they currently teach,” Baker said.
However, Westview High School principal Rich Cory said now having as many students helps in tracking their graduation progress, which for Lakeland Community schools and nearly every other public school in the four-county area, has been an immense strain on guidance counselors.
“Being small sometimes has its advantages,” Cory said.
Since Westview doesn’t have that large of a student body, its guidance counselors can track each kid’s progress on paper.
“Moving forward with our incoming freshmen, there’s going to be a lot more tracking,” Cory said. “I can tell you we’re not looking forward to that part of it.”
Other schools are doing what they can, some with only one guidance counselor. Mark Sherbondy, principal of Fremont High School, said they use Standard for Success, an online dashboard that tracks students’ progress and can factor in grades from other programs like Powerschool.
Sherbondy said it’s a plus that Standard for Success is an Indiana-based company, because it should be able to update when the SBOE changes requirements again.
“The rules always seem to change,” Sherbondy said.
Central Noble co-principal Greg Moe said they and many other schools are stuck between a rock and a hard place when it comes to organizing tracking for the many pathways students can take.
Either schools can pay for tracking software to save administrators and guidance counselors time, or they can save money and track in-house. Both are compromises to do what’s best for the students, and both are being done with no additional funding from the state.
When asked if facilitating additional resources to the schools to be able to comply better with the pathways requirements, Molly Deuberry Craft, senior director of strategy and communications for the SBOE, said that’s not within the board’s lawmaking abilities.
“SBOE is a policymaking body, so that would not be in our statutory purview,” Craft said via email. “The Commission for Higher Education manages the electronic transcripts and is working to incorporate the appropriate fields for the chosen pathway so they are reflected accurately. Questions regarding funding resource allocation should be directed to the General Assembly, as they approve the State budget appropriations.”
‘I feel like a dog chasing its tail’
Although some schools are trying to adjust to the new pathways requirement, many favor it over the previous ISTEP test to be able to graduate.
Eva Merkel, superintendent for Lakeland Community Schools, said the new system is much more student-focused, and the second bucket of requirements that includes project-based learning aligned perfectly with what kids were already doing at Lakeland.
However, constant changes of which classes, exams or certifications qualify for what, and the nature of the SBOE changing graduation requirements altogether, becomes cumbersome for schools.
“It becomes a game instead of doing what is good for kids,” Merkel said. “In theory, it’s a good idea.”
Merkel also said talk among educators suggests the cutlines or scores used to measure the third bucket of requirements may still be changing.
Changes like these are laid out in SBOE documents. In a list of pathway requirements from November 2018, recommendations from the Graduation Pathways Panel are listed below.
“The Graduation Pathways Panel recommends that the State adopt a nationally-recognized college entrance exam to be used for school accountability no later than 2021-22,” the document reads.
This has not yet happened, but Merkel is concerned about using a national college-readiness exam to measure schools’ compliance with state curriculum — two completely different things.
It’s something she said she wishes was “ironed out” before the SBOE approved the pathways.
Greg Baker, West Noble High School principal, said he also approves of passing the tenth-grade ISTEP as no longer being a requirement to graduate.
But administrators and teachers alike at West Noble are also feeling the pressure to adjust to state requirement changes.
“Sometimes, we think we have it and then the state changes it,” Baker said. “Sometimes, I feel like a dog chasing its tail.”
Settling into a future at 14: empowering, but unsure
To finish pathways in time, schools work with students from the time they are freshmen, or taking high-school level courses in junior high, to see which pathway they want to do.
For Larry Yoder, principal of DeKalb’s Eastside Jr./Sr. High School, the general pathway of passing exams and planning for college has not changed much.
For students who don’t want to go to college, Yoder said Eastside has been offering other vocational and industry certification options for years.
“We started to see our role as a high school as more of a bridge, more of a career center concept, getting kids to the next step,” Yoder said.
Because of that, pathways line up well with that Eastside does. And he doesn’t see much of a difference or issue in letting students decide from their first months in high school what they want to do post-graduation.
For some other schools, this is more of a concern.
Travis Heavin, principal of Angola High School, has some reservations about asking younger students to determine their future when they could be still exploring what’s right for them.
“They’re freshmen. They’re 15 years old,” Heavin said. “They don’t have a drivers’ license yet.”
Lakeland’s Merkel agrees, noting that she doesn’t want to see a shift in Indiana towards a European-style education system, where students determine their careers around seventh grade.
“Students exploring is just as important as students knowing what they want to do,” Merkel said.
Central Noble co-principal Shawn Hoover saw a more specific issue of too narrow a focus within the career-technical education concentrators requirement.
As it stands, students who choose that as part of their pathway are taking classes like welding, cosmetology or agriculture to complete that requirement.
“They want you to take something in one area only, and I still see value in taking maybe some ag, maybe some family consumer science, maybe some technology, because you’re asking a 16-year-old what they want. You’re missing out on all of these opportunities,” Hoover said. “Their (the SBOE’s) idea of a concentrator is really narrow-minded in my opinion.”
Where are the arts?
Central Noble’s Moe also saw a lack of exploration in some other subject areas or course offerings if students stick strictly to their pathways.
“If you do what they want us to do, art, choir, band, study hall, weight training, those things are going to go away,” Moe said.
As it stands, a student who does not want to go to college, go into the military or complete a vocational certification is not explicitly accommodated for within pathways requirements.
So, students who want to pursue a career in art, music or physical fitness, does not want to go to college and can’t receive a vocational certification for that in their area might not be able to incorporate that in their pathway, and therefore might forego exploring it in high school.
Budgets for those kinds of classes and extracurriculars are already tight at some schools, and a potentially declining student enrollment in them would not help.
“If you’re not careful as a school to meet these other needs, that’s the first place schools look to cut,” West Noble’s Baker said. “And I’m a firm believer in the arts.”
Better than before, but not perfect
The general consensus in area schools about the pathways is that while they’re better for students than ISTEP, the repercussions of them have not yet been fully vetted.
Still, many schools like the way the pathways lets students decide what they want for their futures.
Cyndi Nusbaum, director of curriculum and instruction at MSD of Steuben County, said via email the school matches nicely with the pathways.
“We have had an excellent work-based program available for juniors and seniors for 20 years. We also have in place a program we have called Service to Community for several years. Many of our classes have project based learning units in place. We offer many dual credit and AP courses in all content areas. The district is pleased that all of the above options are now a part of student graduation pathways,” Nusbaum said.
Eastside’s Yoder said just like with all changes, schools will keep students first.
“Schools are resilient, and we’re going to keep doing what we can for the kids,” Yoder said.
