ANGOLA — Erich and Heather Starkweather moved to Fremont from Ohio and one thing their children missed when coming to visit on the weekends was Biggby Coffee.
That’s one of the reasons the Starkweather’s decided to bring a franchise of the chain, based in East Lansing, Michigan, to Angola.
Opening day is Tuesday, with hours from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on June 2 at 2 p.m. in front of the store, 1500 N. Wayne St., Angola.
Immediately following the ribbon cutting at Biggby will be one for its neighbor, Domino’s Pizza, which is moving from its current location on South Wayne Street to the new store front.
Biggby’s core value is, “We exist to love people,” and Erich said the company CEO truly stands behind that value.
“We are locally owned and support our community,” he said. “That is the atmosphere we want.”
The hope is that people will come in, see friendly faces from each barista and be able to get a cup of coffee and forget the stress of the day for a little while.
The Biggby menu contains some staples like brewed coffees, mochas, teas and hot chocolate as well as so much more that people will be able to try and enjoy.
Biggby will also offer both regular cold brew coffee and nitro cold brew coffees.
“We want people to leave with a smile and a better day than they were having when they walked in,” Erich said.
Staff have been training all week with a representative from the corporate office to learn the ropes prior to opening day on Tuesday.
“We picked the best baristas in Steuben County,” said Heather.
Despite the pandemic, both the lobby and the drive through will be open daily. Precautions are all in place, including sneeze guards and face masks for staff, to keep everyone coming in or out of the building safe.
Biggby Angola’s hours are Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Follow the store on Facebook, @BiggbyAngola or Instagram @BiggbyCoffeeAngola or visit the Biggby website, biggby.com.
