Four people arrested on Thursday, Friday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday and Friday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Uriel F. Gaona, 26, of the 2300 block of West Orland Road, arrested in the 100 block of East Toledo Street, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor theft.
• Kyle L. Rowlison, 38, of the 800 block of East C.R. 200N, arrested in the 1800 block of North Wayne Street on charges of felony invasion or privacy and possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Joshua L. Storrjohann, 33, of the 200 block of Williams Street, arrested in the 4500 block of C.R. 200W on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended.
• Wesley L. Teller, 32, of the 100 block of Dust Bowl Road, Bronson, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a charge of felony operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death.
