ANGOLA — Everyone on staff at Turning Point Homeless Shelter has a story to tell.
New employees, including Case Manager Christina White-Gomez, Night Manager Brian Kreps and Assistant to the Executive Director Donna Skiles, are perfect examples.
“I think you have to have been broken to help the broken,” said White-Gomez, who has been in her position a few months. “You have to let them know you are loved, they are loved, that Jesus loves them.”
Having spent a decade addicted to drugs — now six years sober and counting — White-Gomez said her passion is helping people and doing service work.
She started a non-profit called Kick the Addiction that helps get people into halfway houses, including by paying their admission fees if they can’t afford to.
She came to Turning Point first as a volunteer in case management, where she fell in love with the work.
“I like helping people get on their feet whether they’ve been homeless, battle addiction, abuse,” she said. “I like showing them Jesus is love, he loves you.”
She lives in Albion, but doesn’t let the distance from Angola stop her from doing the job she said she knows God wants her to be doing.
Executive Director Shannon Thomas said White-Gomez has been a great asset to Turning Point.
“The residents just love her,” she said. “She is also very resourceful and helps them do so much, including often getting their license.”
Clients, Thomas continued, tend to gravitate toward White-Gomez, and they respect her.
“She brings so much to the table here,” said Thomas. “I like to have people on staff that have been there, know what it’s like.”
Kreps came to Turning Point also due in part to a passion he is following to help people.
“I’m basically the house RA (residence assistant),” he said. “If they need me, I’m here. If they have concerns or questions, they can ask me and I can bring it up.”
A criminal justice and psychology double major, Kreps will be graduating in May from Trine University. In addition to his work at Turning Point, he also works as a skills tech with The Bowen Center.
“My goal is to help people,” he said. “I’ve had my own issues in my home, my life, and I know what it’s like on that side so with that and my knowledge, this is what I want to do.”
He met Thomas at a career fair and landed the job that also came with an apartment to stay in at Turning Point.
Skiles spent three years volunteering at Turning Point before accepting the assistant position in January.
“I was driven to take the job based on my volunteer experience,” she said. “Shannon wanted me here after my volunteering.”
Skiles said she knows what it’s like to be homeless after a fire in 2017 destroyed her home and everything in it.
“Before that, I had never felt so lost, so helpless, homeless,” she said. “I feel the connection being here.”
Thomas said each person brings something special to the facility and that residents all tend to gravitate toward staff members that have experienced hardships similar to their own.
“In the past it’s been hard to find the right staff,” said Thomas. “But now, I feel like I have the right staff to really grow and I’m excited about where we are headed.”
The community can help Turning Point, Thomas said, by donating items such as paper towels, laundry soap, dish soap or cash to the facility.
“By donating to us, people are saving lives,” she said.
She also invites the public to contact her for a tour of the facility to learn more about what Turning Point does and its mission.
Visit turningpointsteuben.org for more information and call 665-9191 to talk with Thomas or schedule a tour of the facility, 600 Williams St., Angola.
