ANGOLA — Bob Cross won’t be visiting Angola much anymore.
That’s because the wallpaper restoration expert from Elkhart has finally completed his work restoring the 1880s wallpaper at the historic Powers Church in rural Angola.
“It’s a little bittersweet. I got used to, every couple years, visiting the church, the Powers, the community. It’s a little bittersweet, being finished,” Cross said. “I could always come back and visit.”
Cross’s work is such a big part of the completed look of inside the church that he will receive recognition when the church is rededicated next summer during one of the three services held at Powers, which is located about 9 miles east of Angola on Old Road 1, just north of U.S. 20, near the Ohio border.
“He saved our 1880s wallpaper, working on it in stages using many different processes,” Marcia Powers said. “The completion of the wallpaper restoration is also a very important part of the restoration.”
After more than 45 years of working on saving and restoring Powers Church, the project is all but complete.
“The most important part of the restoration work for the current fund drive is finished: Restore the deteriorating bell tower and steeple so it will be here for another 140 years to come. It also ensured that no further water damage will be done to other parts of the church,” Powers said. “This spring we will finish restoration plans by repairing some siding and painting the exterior of the church. As you know, on old buildings there will always something that needs to be done! The completion of the wallpaper restoration is also a very important part of the restoration.”
Work on the wallpaper has taken approximately 20 years. The work would be done in phases, basically when there were available funds.
“The wallpaper cost has been close to $20,000 in the 20 years Bob has been working on it. It was well worth it!” Powers said.
It was not an easy task for Cross, of the company Haselrick & Cross Inc. He said there were multiple colors that had to be brought back to life. Plus, the main wall behind the altar was quite the challenge.
After some 40 years of sitting vacant, basically from the Great Depression to the 1970s — the church officially closed in the 1950s — some honeybees decided to take up residence inside the west wall — most of the wall.
There was so much honey produced over the years that it was seeping through the walls.
Unfortunately, the wallpaper on that wall was ruined. So, Cross recreated the look of the original wallpaper using stencils, meticulously replicating the pattern so it matches the original wallpaper, which has been restored and can be found on the three of the other walls inside the church.
A border near the ceiling, which is some 15-16 feet high, was reproduced using modern printing techniques, Cross said.
While the wallpaper restoration is a big part of the church, Cross is in awe of the landmark because it is all original. Just like the day it was built, there’s still no electricity, no heat, no water, nothing. Four walls. Pews. Oil lamp lighting. Two solid fuel stoves. A hand-hewn ladder to access the steeple, which was restored this summer.
“Just the fact that it is fully restored,” Cross said, “is one of their victory stories.”
Restoration work on the church started at the nation’s bicentennial in 1976 by the Powers family and a committee to oversee the project. The church was built by the Powers settlers, who arrived in Steuben County in the 1830s.
The fact that there’s nothing modern at all in the building also made it a challenge for Cross to do his work, but it made him fully appreciate what went into construction and decoration of the church when it was built originally in 1875-76.
“It hasn’t been changed. It’s not a recreation. It’s the real deal,” Cross said. “You learn a lot and it helps you reconnect with history.”
For whatever reason, the church stopped being used as people migrated to other churches during the Great Depression. While that time being idle led to the decay of certain parts of the building and its interior, it also prevented the church from being converted to something new.
“It kept the church from being modernized,” Cross said.
Modernization was considered, albeit briefly, when restoration began.
“There was some talk about modernizing in the beginning, but almost everyone who walked into the building recognized that the church was a unique opportunity to step back to the quiet of 1876 and enjoy the moment,” Powers said.
Work on the restoration started with nine people serving on a committee. Three of the original members are still active and another eight have been pitching in of late.
What’s tough about the building being original, is that it is more susceptible to the elements. There’s no consistent heating — two wood- then coal-burning stoves are not used because of the fire hazard — and there’s no cooling or humidity control.
This means the wallpaper has a difficult time holding on to the walls because of the forces of freeze-thaw in the winter and high humidity in the summer.
“There’s very few buildings with wallpaper that’s more than 100 years old,” Cross said.
Using hand-cut stencils on the alter wall was the most affordable alternative for that part of the restoration, Cross said. That was what was recently finished.
Powers said the church will be rededicated next summer. Services are held three times in the summer, on the fourth Sunday of June, July and August. The church is also available for use for special events. The church’s annual Christmas service will be held on Sunday starting at 3 p.m.
“This current restoration fund drive began two years ago, and the response was amazing. Hundreds of individuals, community organizations, churches and the Steuben County Community Foundation helped us match grants from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Historic Preservation Division and The Jeffris Family Foundation to help us raise over $90,000 to cover the restoration costs. We are so grateful to people in our community who made this restoration possible,” Powers said.
Powers Church was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1983.
Donations to pay for continued maintenance work on the church can be made through the church’s website, powerschurch.org.
To inquire about wallpaper restoration work, contact Cross at 574-206-5249.
